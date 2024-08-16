J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 456 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

CYTK stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. 220,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,304. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $413,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,087,691 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

