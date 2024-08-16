J.Safra Asset Management Corp Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

Prologis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.14. 809,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,436. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

