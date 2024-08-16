ITM Power (LON:ITM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 59 at Berenberg Bank

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.77) to GBX 59 ($0.75) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ITM Power to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.66) to GBX 90 ($1.15) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
In related news, insider Dennis Schulz bought 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £300.44 ($383.61). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,044 shares of company stock valued at $60,118 over the last three months. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.
