iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.63

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.63 and last traded at $50.61, with a volume of 8415 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 21,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 14,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.