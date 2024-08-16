iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 237,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 118,608 shares.The stock last traded at $30.10 and had previously closed at $29.97.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,460,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,082,000 after acquiring an additional 203,398 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,527,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 902,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

