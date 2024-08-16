iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 160.1% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $1,318,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $7,884,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTJ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. 68,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,138. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

