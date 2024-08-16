iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.92

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 346945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 267,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 131,535 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

