iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.92

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 346945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.49.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
