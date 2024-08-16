iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,200 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $127.05 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

