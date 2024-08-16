iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s Largest Position

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 38.0% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $125,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $557.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,799. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $547.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.33. The company has a market cap of $480.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

