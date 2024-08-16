iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 828,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 724,262 shares.The stock last traded at $65.96 and had previously closed at $65.24.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDEV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,953.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,846 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,121,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,617,000 after buying an additional 87,711 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 796,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,274,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,841,000 after buying an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 497,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.