iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Holdings Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $48.08. 243,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,389. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.37 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

