IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1) Insider Christopher (Chris) Connell Purchases 1,500,000 Shares

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX:IR1 – Get Free Report) insider Christopher (Chris) Connell purchased 1,500,000 shares of IRIS Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$315,000.00 ($207,236.84).

Christopher (Chris) Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Christopher (Chris) Connell purchased 1,500,000 shares of IRIS Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$540,000.00 ($355,263.16).

IRIS Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

IRIS Metals Company Profile

IRIS Metals Limited explores for and evaluates mining tenements in Australia. It holds an interest in the Kookynie project and Leonora project comprising located in Western Australia, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

