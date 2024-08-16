IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX remained flat at $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,983. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.92% and a negative return on equity of 105.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

