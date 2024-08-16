Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 23,615.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,237.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.