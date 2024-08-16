Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 30,717 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,253% compared to the average volume of 916 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 270,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,589. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.28.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

