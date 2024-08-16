Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 16th (ACVA, AMAT, BFRI, BIO, CAN, CSLR, CYTH, DE, DESP, DMAC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, August 16th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $401.00 target price on the stock.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $443.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $439.00.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $238.00.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $757.00 target price on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $300.00 target price on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $375.00 price target on the stock.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

