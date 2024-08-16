InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Trading of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSSX. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BSSX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $27.59.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
