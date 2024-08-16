Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Holdings Lifted by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 825.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

