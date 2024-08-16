Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.6% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,323,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,523,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.72. 2,380,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,523. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.02. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

