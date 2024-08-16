Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $471.65 and last traded at $474.24. Approximately 12,983,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,871,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.42.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.18.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
