Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $471.65 and last traded at $474.24. Approximately 12,983,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 40,871,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.42.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

