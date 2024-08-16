Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 89,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 36,285 shares.The stock last traded at $32.93 and had previously closed at $32.61.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. The company has a market cap of $519.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

