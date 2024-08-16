Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Choreo LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 112,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 12,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,977. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.24. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $678.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.1922 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

