Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $111,542.40 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

On Friday, July 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80.

On Monday, July 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total value of $167,921.60.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $99,567.40.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

ISRG opened at $480.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.98 and a 200-day moving average of $406.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $480.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.