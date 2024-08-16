Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 2.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.89. 14,274,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 51,771,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 162.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 46.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 180.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

