Inspired’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Inspired Stock Performance
Shares of LON INSE remained flat at GBX 70 ($0.89) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,795. The company has a market cap of £73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. Inspired has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.57.
About Inspired
