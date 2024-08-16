Inspired’s (INSE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Inspired Stock Performance

Shares of LON INSE remained flat at GBX 70 ($0.89) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,795. The company has a market cap of £73.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.49. Inspired has a one year low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.57.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

