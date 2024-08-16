Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $74.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $78.87.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,302.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,302.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,611 shares of company stock worth $12,584,876. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 8.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Insmed by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Insmed by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

