Insider Selling: The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Senior Officer Sells 12,280 Shares of Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$73,680.00.
Michelle Catherine Ressler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 9th, Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 5,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 7,785 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$33,086.25.
- On Friday, June 7th, Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 700 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.42.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.
