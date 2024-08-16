Insider Selling: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Director Sells $346,035.12 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mosaic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $40.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 65,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,787,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,882,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

