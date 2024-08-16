Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.52 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

