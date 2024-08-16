Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $175,580.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total value of $175,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,114.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Lutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $176.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.93 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $596.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

