Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $303,478.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $303,478.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,978,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,599,670.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paycom Software Stock Up 2.9 %
PAYC opened at $159.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
