Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $303,478.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $303,478.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,978,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,599,670.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.9 %

PAYC opened at $159.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $299.00.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.