Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $778,872.87 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,691.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $161.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average of $147.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in M&T Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $59,418,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

