Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) CEO Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $947,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,691.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MGNI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.35.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 111.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 973.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magnite from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

