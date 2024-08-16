Insider Selling: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells 8,800 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Limbach alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $399,490.00.

Limbach Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $59.12. The stock had a trading volume of 148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,093. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The firm has a market cap of $661.14 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMB

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.