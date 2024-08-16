Insider Selling: Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Sells $57,650.00 in Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Research analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Featured Stories

