Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) SVP Sells 125,577 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39.

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $168,000.00.

Shares of LUNR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. 4,996,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,485,551. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $119,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $304,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $131,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

