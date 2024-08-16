Insider Selling: FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Major Shareholder Sells 3,399,501 Shares of Stock

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,418,561 shares in the company, valued at $76,103,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP opened at $9.40 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $955.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $848,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

