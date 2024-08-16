Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) President Christopher John Perry sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,123,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.71. The stock had a trading volume of 537,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $213.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

