Insider Buying: Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Buys 75 Shares of Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.30) per share, for a total transaction of £252.75 ($322.71).

Richard Oldfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Richard Oldfield purchased 65 shares of Schroders stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £247.65 ($316.20).

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 347.20 ($4.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 378.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.89. Schroders plc has a 52 week low of GBX 327 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 447.60 ($5.72).

Schroders Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,565.22%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 380 ($4.85) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

