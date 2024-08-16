Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Buys $6,278,540.62 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 736,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,278,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,936,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,192.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 1,318,174 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $10,901,298.98.

On Monday, August 5th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 136,315 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,224.90.

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,778,276.50.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $815,096.31.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE LGF-A opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lions Gate Entertainment

About Lions Gate Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.