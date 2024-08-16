Insider Buying: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $2,239,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,376,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,923,655.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupang alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 251,300 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $5,674,354.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Coupang stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.64 per share, with a total value of $3,396,000.00.

Coupang Stock Up 1.2 %

CPNG traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.41. 6,792,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,833,614. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,041.58 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coupang

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 308.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Coupang by 360.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

(Get Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.