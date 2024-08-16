Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 15.8 %
LUCYW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,834. Innovative Eyewear has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.
Innovative Eyewear Company Profile
