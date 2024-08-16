Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Short Interest Update

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the July 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Down 15.8 %

LUCYW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,834. Innovative Eyewear has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

