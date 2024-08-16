Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND) Insider Acquires A$22,875.00 in Stock

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX:IND – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Pattison bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,875.00 ($15,049.34).

Industrial Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 12.45.

Get Industrial Minerals alerts:

Industrial Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Industrial Minerals Ltd engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for gypsum and salt, silica sand, construction sand, and aggregates. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Stockyard High Purity Silica Sand project located near Eneabba.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.