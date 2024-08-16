Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $144.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $126.00. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Illumina Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $128.31. The company had a trading volume of 384,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $172.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Illumina by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

