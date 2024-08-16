iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Shares Down 3.4%

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.52. 103,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 207,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

iLearningEngines Stock Down 7.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iLearningEngines

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the second quarter worth approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Further Reading

