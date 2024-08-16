IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of IGMS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 108.07% and a negative net margin of 11,255.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,164 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $31,563.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $211,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,361 shares of company stock valued at $259,064 in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 628,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the first quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

