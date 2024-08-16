iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Cap of $98.60 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00011073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,146.22 or 0.99896736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.38106394 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $3,078,207.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

