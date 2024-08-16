IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.03.

TSE:IMG opened at C$6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.86.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

