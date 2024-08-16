i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Up 161.9% in July

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days.
i3 Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ITEEF remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. i3 Energy has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
i3 Energy Company Profile
