Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Sells 4,705 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,744,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,638,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,573,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,410 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 43.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,131,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after purchasing an additional 649,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 182,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.8 %

BOOT traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.48. 471,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,372. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $141.87.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.04 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,232 shares of company stock worth $926,319 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.